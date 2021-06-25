Orlando Pride sign England international Turner from Man Utd

The defender moves from the Women's Super League to the NWSL on a two-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months

Orlando Pride have confirmed the signing of England international defender Amy Turner from Manchester United on a two-year deal, with an option of a 12-month extension.

The 29-year-old spent three years at United after joining following their establishment in the English league system in 2016, and played 67 games during their rise to the Women's Super League, scoring four goals.

Turner, who has four caps for the Lionesses, joins the leaders of the NWSL, with the Pride unbeaten after seven games having recorded four wins and three draws in the 2021 season so far.

What has been said?

Orlando Pride general manager Ian Fleming told the club website: “Amy is a player we identified early in our recruitment process for this season who could add more quality in a key position for us, allowing us to both strengthen the way we play now, while opening opportunities for more tactically flexible play moving forward.

"Amy's body of work as a professional speaks for itself - she's fought her way up the English tiers of football and played for some of the biggest clubs in the world - and now she'll challenge herself again by playing in the most competitive league in the world as a member of the Pride. We're thrilled to bring her to Orlando.”

Turner's career so far

Her move to the United States represents the first time Turner has played competitive football outside of England, having started her top-flight career with Doncaster Rovers Belles aged just 16.

Article continues below

After attending university and spending some time in the lower leagues, the 5ft6 defender from Sheffield returned to the WSL in 2013 with Notts County, where she spent four seasons and was named on the shortlist for PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year in 2015.

She had one season at Liverpool before joining Man Utd under Casey Stoney, with the club rising quickly to challenge near the top of the WSL last season.

Further Reading