Orlando Pirates reveal extent of Lorch and Maela injuries

The Buccaneers camp has been hit by injuries just two months into the 2021/22 season

Orlando Pirates have provided an update on some of their key players Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori and Innocent Maela ahead of their clash with Chippa United.

The Buccaneers have confirmed that three internationals will miss the PSL encounter which is scheduled to be played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates' co-interim coach Fadlu Davids revealed to the media that talisman Lorch was out for the rest of the year last week.

The club's official website has now released the following statement indicating the Bafana Bafana forward will be out for three to four months due to a shoulder injury.

"The news has since been confirmed by the medical department who revealed that the 28-year-old suffered a freak accident while at home which has resulted in Nyoso requiring shoulder surgery," a club statement read.

"The expected time for recovery of an injury of this nature is between 3 to 4 months."

The 28-year-old player, who struggled with injuries last season, started for Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs two months ago, before picking up the injury.

The site also revealed that Ofori is yet to recover from an injury that he picked up while on national duty for Ghana's Black Stars earlier this month.

"Meanwhile, Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm that Richard Ofori is expected to miss the PSL clash against Chippa United," another statement read.

"The Ghanaian International, who suffered an injury while on international duty for the Black Stars, is still experiencing discomfort and pain on the site of injury."

The 27-year-old goalkeeper started Pirates' first three competitive matches this term including the MTN8 quarter-final clash against Swallows FC last month.

Furthermore, Pirates also confirmed that Zakhele Lepasa continues to undergo rehabilitation for the fracture.

The 24-year-old striker, who played seven matches in the league and netted once for Bucs last season, has been out of action since December 2020.

Innocent Maela is two weeks post-surgery on an adductor longus injury and the Bafana international is expected to return to full training in three months.