‘Orlando Pirates’ Ndah best defender in Africa’ – Fans in awe of Super Eagle despite defeat

Supporters on social media have described Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah as the best defender in Africa after his display in the Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane on Friday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was exceptional for the Buccaneers as they suffered a 5-4 penalty shootout heartbreak against the Moroccan side following a 1-1 result in normal and extra-time at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Ndah’s performance in Nigeria.

Ndah is the best defender in Africa. — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) May 20, 2022

Ndah is playing a beautiful football — Remofilwe_mash93:20🤍 (@MashRemofilwe) May 20, 2022

What a great player he is Olisa Ndah. pic.twitter.com/1lmfJSbkKx — Rasekganela Himself🇿🇦🇳🇬❤️😍💟 (@Fighter_Happy36) May 20, 2022

Ndah is the best, very comfortable on the ball 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/x1xVGTxgDe — Thulani Kubheka (@ChaukeKBK) May 21, 2022

Ndah is by far our best man in the pitch. — The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) May 20, 2022

Ndah is the best defender in South Africa. Period! — Dzhokhar (@blackpresidante) May 20, 2022

Ndah is quality too much...🔥🔥🔥 — Tshepo Mohlala🇿🇦 (@tshepolefthand) May 20, 2022

Olisa Ndah was my Man of the Match played good game. At the end of the day they choose the one who miss a penalty pic.twitter.com/FZeg4G8XwJ — 🎤 Host Space Footy Tweeps 🇿🇦 (@Footy_Vlog) May 20, 2022

Olisa Ndah gave his all and all for this tournament, he fought like never before to achieve his dream but any which way this is football anything can happen. Much love bro you made your family and supporters proud ❤️ — Benjamin Asierika🇳🇬 (@benerika11) May 21, 2022

Ndah has been flawless on his homecoming. — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have called on Ndah’s agent to strive and get him a move to Europe while others confessed it will be a miracle to have him in the PSL next season.

Olisa Ndah is clean! Absolutely brilliant for Orlando Pirates tonight! Get him to the Premier League now — Megatron. (@MqhabaT) May 20, 2022

Olisa Ndah won't be in the PSL for long, he's above this level. He shouldn't waste his time in SA — His Excellency (@eemz_em) May 21, 2022

Yeah Ndah must leave, he's too much. .



He balls better than majority of the PSL Midfielders and attackers that time he's a defender. . — Sbusiso (@SbudaVince_Z) May 20, 2022

It will be a miracle if Ndah still plays for Orlando pirates next season 🤞🏽 — BAD.BAD.NOT.GOOD (@BAD_BAD___) May 20, 2022

We are lucky if we don't lose both Goodman Mosele and Olisa Ndah before next season starts! — Msongi wensimbi (@sibonelosithole) May 20, 2022

Elsewhere, another fan predicted Ndah will leave Pirates in the next two seasons.

We're not worthy of Olisa Ndah, he deserves to play for top team in Europe. He's been outstanding throughout the entire season — Mavuba (@MandlaJiyana_) May 20, 2022

Olisa Ndah doesn't deserve to be playing with these clowns — Soul_Prince.Za (@SoulPrinceZa1) May 20, 2022

Do you agree that Ndah is beyond the PSL and deserves a move to top European clubs? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.