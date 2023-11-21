Orlando Pirates & Ghana star Richard Ofori suffer surprise defeat against Comoros in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Comoros stunned the Black Stars of Ghana to win their second game in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday night.

Ghana suffer defeat in World Cup qualifiers

Richard Ofori was in goal for Ghana

Comoros won for the second time in a row

WHAT HAPPENED: Ghana were left holding their heads after losing to 1-0 Comoros in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday evening.

Veteran goalkeeper and Orlando Pirates star Richard Ofori started for the Black Stars but he could not keep out Myziane Maolida's effort.

Comoros' Maolida bullied his way into the box, leaving a couple of defenders on the wayside before he passed Ofori on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts in front.

Comoros have now collected six points in two games after beating Central Africa Republic in their opening game as they take charge of Group I.

In the 54th minute, Atletico Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams had a glorious chance to find the equalizer when he rose high to connect with a Jordan Ayew cross, but he surprisingly could not keep his effort on target as his header went way beyond the mark.

The Black Stars were unlucky in the 65th minute as they had the ball in the back of the net but the referee was quick to strike it off the scoreboard. Ernest Nuamah was adjudged to have pushed Comoros goalkeeper Ben Boina in an aerial battle for the ball before it went into the back of the net.

ALL EYES ON: Veteran attacker, Andre Ayew was named in the starting line-up but did not return for the second stanza.

England-based Mohammed Kudus, who turns out for West Ham United was sent on as his replacement but he too, did not do much compared to Ayew. Ghana huffed and puffed but could not get the better of the hosts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana are looking to qualify for what would be their second successive Fifa World Cup finals. Ghana's best showing in a World Cup was when they reached the quarter-finals in the South African edition in 2010.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR OFORI: 'The Black Cat' will be back with his club Pirates where he is embroiled in a battle to reclaim the club's No.1 spot from Melusi Buthelezi, who has been coach Jose Riveiro's favourite after regular starter Sipho Chaine picked up an injury.

Meanwhile, Ghana will have to wait until next year to get their qualifying campaign back on track.