WATCH: Bar-down from distance! Orlando City's Wilder Cartagena opens his playoff account in style with a brilliant strike against Nashville SC

Orlando city's Peruvian international, Wilder Cartagena, fired from distance to score a brilliant goal in their playoff match vs Nashville SC.

Cartagena scores golazo

Hits underside of crossbar

Orlando City win 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Cartagena looked up, saw space ahead of him outside the box and after a few dribbled, he fired from 25+ yards out and struck the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orlando defeated Nashville 1-0 courtesy of the brilliant strike, in what may be the most important goal of the Lions season so far. They now have an advantage heading into Nashville next week knowing that if they win, they're through to the next round.

WHAT NEXT FOR ORLANDO CITY? The Lions will head to Nashville for game two of this best-of-3 series on Tuesday, November 7.