Orlando break Sacramento hearts as late Torres brace seals U.S. Open Cup trophy for Lions

Orlando City made history as they secured the club's first trophy.

Orlando lifts their first trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? With nerves starting to set in late in the second half, Orlando City found their goal, with Torres curling in from outside of the box following a Sacramento giveaway. He then added another six minutes later before Benji Michel capped off the day with one more goal in the 3-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win gives Orlando City the club's first trophy since moving to MLS, while it also books their spot in the CONCACAF Champions League. Sacramento, meanwhile, miss out on their chance to be the first lower-division side to win this tournament since 1999.

ALL EYES ON: When you score the cup-winning goals, you get your name in this section. A bad turnover from Sacramento, but a good finish from Torres from just outside the box to get things going. And then, knowing a goal could seal the trophy, he added one from the spot six minutes later. Nights like tonight are exactly why the club brought in the Uruguay international for a reported $9 million fee, and boy did he deliver.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? With the win, Orlando become the 11th MLS team to lift the U.S Open Cup. The Chicago Fire, Sporting KC and the Seattle Sounders lead the way with four trophies each.

THE VERDICT: It was heartbreak for Sacramento, and elation from Orlando in front of their home fans. Sacramento hung around, and will feel hard done to after surviving so long before two catastrophic errors, but Orlando City won't care. They finally have the trophy that could just serve as a launching pad for a club that has, by their own expectations, underwhelmed since arriving in MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR ORLANDO AND SACRAMENTO? Orlando can look ahead to next year's CCL, but they currently find themselves in the thick of a playoff race, sitting in fifth spot. Sacramento, meanwhile, are in their own race in the USL Championship as they sit fourth in the West.