Orji Okwonkwo leaves Bologna for Montreal Impact loan deal

The Nigeria youth international has agreed to join the Canadian outfit until the end of the 2019 MLS seaso

Orji Okwonkwo has joined Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact on a temporary deal from Serie A side Bologna.

The move to the Saputo Stadium is the 21-year-old’s second loan stint from the Red and Blues after spending the second part of the 2017-18 campaign with Brescia in Serie B.

Okwonkwo joined Bologna from local side FC Abuja Academy in 2016 after helping Nigeria win their fifth Fifa U17 World Cup title in Chile in 2015.

The forward made his Serie A debut against Palermo on November 2016 and scored his first Serie A goal 10 months later, against Sassuolo.

His three-year stay at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara so far has yielded three goals in 27 Serie A outings, including eight 2018/19 outings.

Impact boss Remi Garde is thrilled with the reinforcement of the youngster ahead of the commencement of the new league season on March 2.

“I’m satisfied in welcoming another striker to the team,” Garde told club website.

Article continues below

“Orji Okwonkwo is a young player scouted by Bologna three years ago who will help reinforce the team offensively.

“He’s a strong and quick forward who has an interesting margin of progression. I would like to welcome him to the team.”

The move is still subjected to international transfer certificate, visa, and medical examinations.