Oparanozie bags hat-trick of assists in Dijon victory over Soyaux

The Nigeria international played a prominent role in her side's return to winning ways in Saturday's five-goal thriller

Desire Oparanozie provided three assists as edged Soyaux to a 3-2 victory in Saturday's French D1 Arkema encounter.

The international could not find the chance to add to her two goals in the current season but made the most of the chance to help the Dijonnaises end their straight four-match winless run.

Oparanozie was handed her eighth league start since teaming up with Yannick Chandioux's side, while 's Salma Amani was also afforded her 11th outing as a late second-half substitute.

More teams

In a bid to return to winning ways, Dijon started the game on an impressive note but only managed to gain the lead in the 45th minute when Sh'nia Gordon netted off Oparazonie's pass.

After the break, the visitors bounced back when Noemie Carage pulled down Kimberley Cazeau inside the area and Marie-Charlotte Leger converted the equaliser from the spot in the 61st minute.

Soyaux, went on to gain the lead when Siga Tandia and Ophelie Cuynet combined well in the build-up to set up Nina Stapelfeldt for their second, with her long-range strike five minutes later.

Dijon, however, did not allow the visitors' celebration to last when Oparanozie assisted Gordon to grab her second of the match, with a stunning strike from 30 metres to level matters in the 68th minute.

Article continues below

Five minutes from time, Oparanozie bagged her second assist of the match when she played through Lea Khelifi for the late winner.

Oparanozie, who has now gained two goals and five assists for Dijon, featured for the duration of the game, while Moroccan Amani lasted the final three minutes after replacing Gordon.

The win saw Dijon move to seventh on the log, with 16 points from 12 matches this season. Oparanozie will be anxious to add to her tally when Dijon welcome Paris in the French Cup on January 31.