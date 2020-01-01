Onyekuru: Galatasaray will keep ‘fighting’ to retain Super Lig title

Despite failing to secure all three points against Marius Sumudica’s men, the Super Eagles star revealed his side will not give up on the title

Henry Onyekuru revealed will keep fighting to retain their Turkish Super Lig title, notwithstanding their 3-3 draw with Gaziantep on Sunday.

The Yellow-Reds were leading 3-1 before Gaziantep rallied from behind to ensure a share of the spoils at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium.

The international featured for the entirety of the game in his 11th appearance since re-joining the side in January from club .

The 23-year-old was part of the Yellow-Reds’ team that won the league title for a record 22nd time last season, after teaming up with them on loan from .

Onyekuru feels the officiating was not favourable to his side against Gaziantep but he is optimistic they will not relent in their quest to clinch the 2019-20 top-flight diadem.

“Let no one perceive this as an excuse, but let's look back at the game we played last week; the same way this week,” Onyekuru told the club website.

“We can never touch our opponent. When we touch them, fouls are blown against us, and meaningless cards were shown.

“It really shocked us and we were surprised by the referee’s decisions. We did everything we could, we went 3-1 ahead.

“We were running and fighting from the beginning to the end of the match but we could only do that to the extent the referee allows us.

“We are Galatasaray. Galatasaray fight until the last minute carries this spirit and reflects on the field. I hope, these will not happen in the match we will play next week, but it was the same this past week. I hope we won't experience them next week.

“As Galatasaray football players, we have to fight until the last second. Of course, we can say that it has become difficult due to the difference in points opened, but Galatasaray does not give up in the spirit, we will continue to fight in the same spirit.”

The draw left Galatasaray in the fourth position with 51 points from 28 games, eight below leaders .

Onyekuru, who has scored one goal and provided two assists for Fatih Terim’s men in this campaign, will hope to inspire his side to victory when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir on June 28.