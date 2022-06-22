Onyango: Harambee Stars and former Gor Mahia defender extends Simba SC contract

There were rumours the centre-back could leave the club, especially after he missed their last two games

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango has extended his contract with Tanzania Premier League heavyweights Simba SC.

According to Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s spokesperson, Ahmed Ally, the former Gor Mahia and Western Stima star has extended the deal by two more years. The official added that although the demands by the defender were all not met, the two parties agreed on the new deal nonetheless.

"On Onyango, Kenyans should not be worried because we have finalised and finished everything concerning his contract. He will be a Simba player for the next two seasons," Ally confirmed, as quoted by Nation Sport.

"Some of the finer details entailed in the contract are personal and it is not ethical to discuss them publicly, but even if all the demands were not met, his contract has been improved at Simba.

"Since he joined the team, Onyango has played an integral part of our team and we hope his stay will see us win more trophies."

Rumours that Onyango - who missed Premier League games against Mbeya City and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) – was going to leave Wekundu wa Msimbazi had increased.

On his part, the Kenyan Premier League winner with Gor Mahia confirmed the news of his contract extension with the Dar es Salaam side.

"I can confirm I have extended my contract with Simba, but the clubs will provide more details on this," Onyango affirmed, as was quoted by the same publication.

There were also reports that the contract talks between the Harambee Star and the former Tanzania Premier League winners had stalled, but with the new development, he is set to serve the outfit longer.

After the limelight he enjoyed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Kenya, Onyango went on to sign for Simba in August 2020. He was offered a two-year deal and became a regular first-teamer despite the coaching changes the club has undergone since then.

With the exit of Ivory Coast’s Pascal Wawa, Onyango remains the most experienced centre-back remaining at Wekundu wa Msimbazi. Zambia’s Rally Bwalya is the other player who has left the Tanzanian club so far.