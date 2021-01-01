Onuachu returns to scoring form with Genk's winning goal in Belgian Cup

The Nigerian forward is back on the scoresheet after failing to find the back of the net in his last two outings

Paul Onuachu powered Genk to the Belgian Cup quarter-finals with his late match-winning goal in their 1-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old striker broke the deadlock at the Luminus Arena in the 87th minute, after he benefitted from Bryan Heynen's assist.

The strike was Onuachu's first goal since he scored a brace against Zulte-Waregem on January 27, after which he played two league matches without finding the back of the net.

So far this season, the Nigeria international has scored 23 goals in 26 matches across all competitions, which include 22 goals in the First Division A.

He played the entire duration of the encounter but his compatriot Cyril Dessers was an unused substitute.

Sint-Truiden, on the other hand, had Angola's Jonathan Buatu, Guinea's Mory Konate on parade while Nigeria's Junior Pius watched on from the bench.

After finding his goalscoring boots on Wednesday, Onuachu will aim to build on his cup heroics and help Genk return to winning ways after Sunday's 2-1 loss to Anderlecht.

They travel to KV Oostende for their next league fixture on Saturday.

John van den Brom's side is third in the Belgian top-flight table with 43 points after 26 games - 17 points behind leaders Club Brugge.