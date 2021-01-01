Onuachu hits personal best with hat-trick in Genk win over AS Eupen

The Nigeria forward continued from where he left off in 2019 by helping the Blue-White start the New Year with a bang on the road

Paul Onuachu scored a hat-trick as started their 2021 with an emphatic 4-1 victory over AS Eupen in a Belgian First Division A encounter on Wednesday.

Onuachu who has played in all but one of Genk's league matches this season, extended his dominance in the top scorer chart with 19 goals while his team close the gap on leaders to a point.

The 26-year-old restored the visitors' lead at the Kehrwegstadion just before half-time and he later converted two penalties after the restart to secure maximum points.

Nine minutes after grabbing his third goal of the night, the Super Eagles striker was replaced by his compatriot Cyril Dessers as Genk remain unbeaten in their last three outings in the Belgian top-flight.

Dessers, on the other hand, has been limited to substitute role with his last league start dating back to October but he has scored four goals so far in 14 league appearances.

With his latest heroics, Onuachu is still the leading Nigerian top scorer in Europe with 19 goals and he has surpassed his best goalscoring return in a single season when he scored 18 goals for Midtjylland in the 2016-17 Danish Superliga campaign.

midfielder Eboue Kouassi was also in action for John van den Brom's side while Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona, 's Amara Baby, DR Congo's Edo Kayembe and Congo's Senna Miangue were on parade for AS Eupen who have now lost their last three league matches.

Next up for Onuachu's Genk is another league trip to Kortrijk on Saturday and they will be targeting another victory to boost their title chances.

They have gathered 38 points after 19 matches while David Okereke and Emmanuel Dennis' Club Brugge lead with a point and superior goal difference.