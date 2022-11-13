Onuachu focused on KRC Genk despite transfer rumours

Paul Onuachu has revealed his desire to stay at the Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk despite being linked with a move away from the side.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old Nigeria forward has regularly been linked with a move away from the Belgian outfit following his superb form in the current campaign.

However, Onuachu has come out to put the record straight on the transfer claims.

WHAT ONUACHU SAID: "It has been so much about transfers for me in recent years. I'm still here," he said as quoted by Voetbalkrant, adding: "If a club wants me, they should sign up. But honestly? It's the least I care about today. I'm happy and concentrate on Genk."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has been one of the key lights for the Smurfs this season, managing to score 12 top-flight goals from 13 appearances.

He has accumulated 764 minutes of playing time and has been named in the starting XI in nine of these appearances.

Onuachu is currently the top scorer in the division and his first of the season came in the 2-1 victory against KV Oostende on October 1.

WHAT IS MORE? His superb display has seen him earn a recall to the Nigeria squad for the friendly against Portugal at Jose Alvalade Stadium on November 17.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONUACHU? Before heading to the Super Eagles friendly, he will hope to add to his tally of goals when the Smurfs take on Anderlecht in a top-flight fixture at Lotto Park on Sunday.