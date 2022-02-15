Onovo: Randers FC loan out Nigerian star to former club Ujpest FC

Danish side Randers FC have confirmed loaning out midfielder Vincent Onovo to his former club Ujpest FC for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old Nigerian player joined the Horses in the summer but the club has now agreed to loan him back to the Hungarian side after he failed to claim a starting role in the team.

“Randers has loaned out midfielder Vincent Onovo to his former club Ujpest FC for the rest of the season,” the club confirmed in a statement on their official website.

Randers Commercial Director Soren Pedersen confirmed they had decided to loan out the player to help him get more playing time.

“Onovo came to Randers this summer from Hungarians Ujpest, but is now taking the trip back on a lease agreement valid for the rest of the season,” said Pedersen.

“Vincent has been really professional in his approach to things, but he has not managed to get stuck in the starting lineup, where there has seen really tough competition for places.

“He has done well, but his competitors in the position have been really good. Therefore, it makes good sense for both us and him that he can go back to familiar surroundings and get more continuous playing time than he has with us right now.”

On leaving Randers, Onovo said: “I want to play football and that’s the most important thing for me right now. I have been happy to be in Randers, where everyone has been incredibly good to me, and I have learned a lot.

“Now, however, I have been given the opportunity for more playing time in familiar settings, so I look forward to that.”

Meanwhile, Ujpest have also confirmed in a statement the arrival of Onovo by stating: “Our ex-midfielder left our team this summer for the benefit of Danish side Randers, whose first team played in a total of 14 matches, including eight times in the league and three times in the local and international (Conference League) cups.

“It doesn’t seem that small at all, but Vincent wants more options, so he contacted our club, and we were happy to welcome our former player, so Onovo will be on loan for the spring season.”

Speaking on his return to Ujpest Onovo said: “I am very happy to be here again. I followed every match of the team, even after I was briefed because the fact that I left didn’t mean I had left that part of my heart behind.

“I feel in good shape, I think I will be able to adapt quickly to the new game system, the ideas of the new head coach.”

On June 2021, Onovo was handed a call up to the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles squad as they were preparing to face Cameroon in an international friendly.

The player was summoned by the then Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr as a replacement for Watford defender William Troost-Ekong, who had picked an injury prior to the fixture.

Onovo, who will wear jersey number 30, will likely make his debut for Ujpest when they travel to face Fehervar in a league fixture at MOL Arena Sosto on Sunday.