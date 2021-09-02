'Only 12% goals from penalties' - Here's a breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo's 111 goals for Portugal!

The Portuguese talisman has scored just 12 per cent of his international goals from penalties...

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest goal scorer of all-time in international football with his two goals against Republic of Ireland in a 2022 World Cup qualifying game on Wednesday. His goals helped his team snatch an incredible victory from the jaws of defeat at the Algrave Stadium in Portugal.

The visitors took the lead in the 45th minute of the match after Ronaldo had missed a penalty in the 15th minute. But the Portuguese superstar made amends in the second half by scoring twice in the 89th minute and 90+6 minutes to guide his team to a memorable win.

The win also helped Portugal remain in pole position in Group A with 10 points from four matches while Serbia are currently second with seven points and a game in hand.

With the brace, the Manchester United player surpassed Iran's Ali Daei's record of 109 goals and has now 111 strikes to his name.

One of the most complete players in the history of football, Ronaldo is prolific with both his left and right foot and also scores his fair share of headers. In fact, he has scored more than 25 headers in his career so far. And while he is often criticized by rival fans for scoring a major chunk of his goals from the penalty spot, a look at the stats throws a completely different picture. The 36-year old has scored just 12 per cent of his goals from penalties.

Here's a complete breakdown of Ronaldo's international goals.

Right Foot 58 52.25% Left Foot 25 22.5% Head 28 25.25% Inside the box 90 81.08% Outside the box 21 18.92% Free-Kicks 10 9.00% Penalties 14 12.61%

With his two goals against Ireland, he has now scored against 45 different nations. The two countries against whom Ronaldo has scored the most goals are Lithuania and Sweden with seven strikes each.