Onguene hits brace as CSKA Moscow run riot over Rubin Kazan

The title holders claimed their first win of the season at home thanks to the fine goalscoring form of the Cameroon international

Gabrielle Onguene scored a brace as CSKA Moscow silenced Rubin Kazan in Sunday’s Russian Women's Premier League encounter.

Following a goalless draw at Rostov, Maksim Zinovyev's side came into the game with the ambition of claiming their first win of the season at home as well as kicking off their title defence in style.

Onguene was handed her second start of the campaign after being earlier named in the Premier League Team of the Season for 2020, having scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

The Cameroon international set the ball rolling for the hosts at Oktyabr Stadium as she opened the scoring after just 15 minutes of action.

11 minutes later, Anastasia Pozdeeva doubled the lead before Onguene grabbed her second of the match in the 38th minute.

Two minutes from the half-time break, Nadezhda Smirnova found a breakthrough for ruthless CSKA before setting up Tatiana Petrova to grab the fourth of the contest.

The hosts continued from where they left off as Smirnova provided her second assist of the game, teeing up Kozyrenko for the fifth in the 65th minute moments before the Cameroonian was taken off.

In the final 10 minutes, Smirnova eventually got on the scoresheet after grabbing a brace of assist before substitute Daria Yakovleva completed the rout for CSKA nine minutes from full time.

Onguene, who was replaced by Yakovleva after 67 minutes of action, has now scored two goals in two apperances this season for CSKA.

Despite the win, Zinovyev's side are third on the Russian log with four points from two matches - two behind second-placed Lokomotiv Moscow and leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Onguene will look to continued her impressive form in front of goal when CSKA visit Krasnodar in their next fixture on March 27.