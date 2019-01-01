Kim Swee calls up key players for AFF U-22 Championship

Will Malaysia U-22 head coach Ong Kim Swee get the players he wants for the AFF U-22 Championship?

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia U-22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has released the names of players that he wants at his centralised camp, ahead of the AFF U-22 Championship later this month.

This time around, he is not taking any chances, and has called up key players that had been left out earlier.

The performance of his side, then composed of newcomers, in earlier camps and friendly matches has drawn concern, especially their defensive department.

For the coming training camp, he has called up Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli and defender Dominic Tan, Malaysia international Syahmi Safari, as well as Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak, who recently signed with Fagiano Okayama in Japan, among many others. However, the names of two more JDT stars, Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid are absent from the list.

But it is yet to be known whether their clubs will release the players wanted by Kim Swee, as the Malaysian football campaign has just kicked off over the previous weekend.

The camp will be held in Bukit Jalil between February 10 to 15. 23 of the the players will then head to Cambodia for the AFF U-22 Championship. In March they will take part in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers.

The full call-up list are as follows:

NO NAME AGE POSITION CLUB 1. MUHAMMAD DANIAL AMIER NORHISHAM 22 CM FELDA UNITED 2. MUHAMMAD ZAHRIL AZRI ZABRI 20 CM FELDA UNITED 3. MUHAMMAD AZRI AB GHANI 20 GK FELDA UNITED 4. AHMAD TASNIM FITRI MOHD NASIR 20 CB FELDA UNITED 5. NIK AKIF SYAHIRAN NIK MAT 20 CM KELANTAN 6. MUHAMMAD DANIAL HAQIM DRAMAN 21 CM KELANTAN 7. MUHAMAD SHAHRUL NIZAM ROS HASNI 21 LWB KELANTAN 8. NIK AZLI NIK ALIAS 22 RW KELANTAN 9. DAMIEN LIM CHIEN KHAI 22 GK PKNS FC 10. MUHAMMAD JAFRI MUHAMMAD FIRDAUS CHEW 22 CF PKNS FC 11. ARIFF AR-RASYID ARIFFIN 21 CB PKNS FC 12. KOGILESWARAN RAJ 21 LW PAHANG 13. MOHD FAISAL ABDUL HALIM 21 RW PAHANG 14. R. DINESH 21 CB PAHANG 15. EVAN WENSLEY WENCESLAUS 21 CB SABAH 16. ARIUSDIUS JAIS 21 LW SABAH 17. MUHAMMAD HAZIQ NADZLI 21 GK JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM 18. DOMINIC TAN JUN JIN 22 CB JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM 19. MOHAMAD HARIZ KAMARUDIN 22 CB JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II 20. MUHAMMAD SYAHMI SAFARI 21 RWB SELANGOR 21. MUHAMMAD AMIRUL ASHRAF ARIFFIN 21 CB UITM FC 22. MOHD FADZRUL DANEL MOHD NIZAM 21 CM KEDAH 23. MUHAMMAD NAZIRUL AFIF IBRAHIM 22 RWB PERAK 24. NABIL HAKIM BOKHARI 20 LWB KUALA LUMPUR 25. MUHAMMAD IZZAN SYAHMI MUSTAPA 22 CF TERENGGANU FC 26. MUHAMMAD HADI FAYYADH ABDUL RAZAK 19 CF FAGIANO OKAYAMA

