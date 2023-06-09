One more year! Ben Foster signs new contract at Wrexham as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney succeed in convincing veteran goalkeeper to delay retirement return

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have convinced Ben Foster to delay his retirement plans, with the veteran keeper signing a new contract at Wrexham.

Ex-England international joined in March

Helped to secure promotion

Will form part of plans in 2023-24

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England international agreed to don his gloves once more when accepting an SOS call from the Dragons’ Hollywood co-owners in March. He helped to secure promotion back to the Football League, with his vast experience being put to good use on the back of a deal that left many people stunned.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster has taken his time when making a decision on his future, having celebrated his 40th birthday in April, but he will form part of Phil Parkinson’s squad in 2023-24 as Wrexham seek to make an immediate impact in League Two.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foster has told the club’s official website of putting pen to paper: “At the end of last season it was obvious that I enjoyed being at the club, I loved being part of the team and everything that Wrexham stands for. The fans took to me so warmly, Phil Parkinson is brilliant, Steve Parkin is top class, I love Aidan Davison to bits, and the co-chairmen are out of this world. I’d decided before the end of last season I wanted to do it, because it feels like home. I’ve never joined a football club and felt at ease so quickly.”

Dragons boss Parkinson added: “We’re delighted that Ben has signed for the coming season. It’s a key signing for us because we all saw the impact, he had not just on the pitch but also around the training ground, and we are all looking forward to working with him again next season.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Foster first represented Wrexham during a loan spell from Stoke in 2005, helping them to LDV Vans Trophy glory, and made eight appearances for the Welsh club following his spring arrival as they brought a 15-year absence from the Football League ranks to a close.