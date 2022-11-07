'Once again, no luck' - Xavi bemoans Man Utd draw in Europa League play-off

- Barcelona draw Man Utd in Europa League
- Xavi praises opponents under Ten Hag
- Two sides meet next year
WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona learned of their opponents for next year's Europa League play-off round having dropped out of the Champions League. Xavi's side will face Manchester United to battle it out for a place in the competition's round of 16, which he was admittedly not best pleased about.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on the draw in a press conference, he said: "It is the most difficult opponent once again. But we will look forward to it.
"They are a historic side, they have grown a lot with the arrival of Ten Hag, they have great players.
"It's the worst draw we could have got. Once again. No luck."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The confirmed clash means that one huge team and previous Champions League winner will be knocked out of Europe's second-tier competition before even reaching the last 16. Both United and Barcelona have enjoyed partial resurgences this season, but their respective falls from grace are still incredibly evident, making for a finely poised contest.
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana have one more fixture to focus on, away to Osasuna in La Liga, before breaking away for the World Cup.