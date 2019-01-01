On song Simba SC ready to take down struggling Biashara United

The defending champions are keen on getting their fourth win in a row when they play their hosts on Sunday

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has turned his attention to Biashara United and is optimistic of getting maximum points in the Mainland League.

The defending champions have so far claimed three wins in as many games, the latest one coming on Thursday against Kagera Sugar. The Belgian is expecting a tough game against their hosts but is prepared to lead his charges to their fourth straight win.

"We are motivated and ready to continue with our good run in the top tier," Aussems told journalists.

"[Biashara] are a good team with good players, and they will be aiming at getting a win just like us, however, we want to ensure it does not happen. We are high on confidence after defeating Kagera Sugar, but we do not want to be carried away with it."

United opened their campaign on a sour note, losing 2-0 to Kagera before going down to an identical scoreline of 1-0 to Mbao and JKT Tanzania respectively. Aussems is however not carried away by his opponent's poor run and has urged the players to give their best.

"[Biashara] have not had the best start but this is football and surprises are bound to happen. I have cautioned my players against underrating our opponents to stand a better chance of getting a win," he concluded.

Simba are leading the table with nine points from three games.