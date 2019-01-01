'OMG I'm in the Champions League semi-final' – Neres revels in Ajax's 'incredible' European run

The Brazil international is still coming to terms with his side's Champions League semi-final appearance and hopes they can move on to the final

star David Neres still cannot believe he is in the semi-finals following Tuesday's victory at .

Dutch giants Ajax took a step towards their first Champions League final since 1996 after overcoming Tottenham 1-0 in the opening leg in London.

Ajax – who upstaged three-time reigning champions and en route to the semis – will take a one-goal advantage back to Amsterdam thanks to Donny van de Beek's 15th-minute goal.

international Neres revelled in Ajax's fairytale European run post-game, telling reporters: "I do not think I can believe it to this day. Sometimes I stop and think: 'OMG I'm in the Champions League semi-final!'

"But we came here for the merit and total merit of our team and we will make it worthwhile. As everyone saw today we fought a lot and fought hard until the end to maintain the result.

"And now we have another 90 minutes to be in the final. And let's dispute and fight again to make our dream come true."

The 22-year-old, who hit the post late in the game, added: "It's incredible! I have no words to describe this feeling. Always at the time of the game, when I'm at the hotel, I'm going to eat, and I'm going to the game and I stop and think: Champions semi-final.

"It is unbelievable, as I said before: We are here on merit and we will make it worth it!"

Ajax are on the cusp of reaching the Champions League final for the first time in 23 years and goalkeeper Andre Onana said: "I see it as a gift from God. We have the possibility to reach a Champions League final in front of our fans. It's something great. I think it's something big for us, we just have to enjoy it.

"Obviously, it's true we don't realise what we are doing. We remain loyal to our philosophy trying to enjoy the games and then win them."

Should Ajax hold off Spurs in the second leg they will face either or in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.