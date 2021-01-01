Omeruo sees red as Leganes’ La Liga bid suffers setback with Ponferradina draw

The Nigeria international was shown his way out as the Cucumber Growers were held at home by La Deportiva on Monday evening

Kenneth Omeruo was given his marching orders as Leganes played to a 1-1 draw with Ponferradina in Monday’s Spanish second-tier fixture.

With his side leading 1-0 against La Deportiva, the 27-year-old was dismissed by referee Saul Ais Reig in the 73rd minute for a second caution.

His team paid dearly for his dismissal as the visiting side levelled matters a minute later courtesy of Oscar Sielva.

This is the fourth time Omeruo would be shown the way out for club and country since he began his professional career with Dutch Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag in 2012.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Espanyol the last time out, the Cucumber Growers were hoping to bounce back against the visiting side at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Ponferradina – who are also chasing a ticket to the Spanish elite division next season – showed a lot of confidence as they stopped the hosts’ attacking line anchored by Javier Eraso and Miguel de la Fuente from wreaking havoc.

In the 32nd minute, Leganes took the lead through Sergio Gonzalez who benefitted from a goalmouth scramble to fire past goalkeeper Jose Antonio Caro.

That lead restored the self-confidence for the home side as they chased the second goal. However, the first half ended 1-0 in their favour.

Coming into the second half, Ponferradina were more adventurous. Even at that, they were unable to beat goalkeeper Asiego Riesgo.

In the 74th minute Omeruo fouled a goal-bound Sielva – an action that saw him getting sent off by Reig, with the visitors awarded a direct free-kick.

The Spanish midfielder converted the ensuing kick and Bolo’s team got on level terms.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the hosts pushed harder for the winner, but the visitors put up a solid defensive showing.

This result is a setback for Leganes who were pushing to pick one of the two automatic spots to the Spanish elite division.

As it stands, they are fourth in the log having accrued 58 points from 35 outings. For Ponferradina, they are eighth with 50 points - six points from the promotion play-off position.

Omeruo will be unavailable for action when his team takes on Kelechi Nwakali's Alcorcon on April 25.