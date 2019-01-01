Oman thrash Afghanistan to book place in Airmarine Cup final

The highest ranked team in the competition produced an effortless performance to trounce Afghanistan 5-0 to advance to Saturday's showpiece final.

It was an easy late afternoon stroll in the park for the highly fancied Oman side as they scored four past a hapless Afghanistan to reach the final of the 2019 Airmarine Cup. Playing in the blistering heat of the afternoon did little to dampen Oman as Afghanistan offered very little to trouble the tournament favourites.

Parading all their stars, Oman got off the mark early when Ahmed Mubarak Obaid Al Mahijri turned in the opening goal after only eight minutes of the match played. A quick counter attacking move in the 26th minute saw Oman doubled their lead with Raed Ibrahim Saleh getting on the score sheet.

Right before the half time whistle, Oman made it 3-0 when Afghanistan fell asleep during a corner kick and allowed Mohammed Abdullah Mubarak Al Balushi the space and time to nod home to give Oman a very comfortable lead at the break.

Afghanistan tried to push forward at the start of the second half but that would proved to be their undoing as Oman took the opportunity to increase their lead. Only four minutes in the second half was required before Oman found their fourth goal on the day with an incisive counter attacking move that saw Abdul Aziz Humaid Mubarak Al-Maqbali converting a good pass from Raed.

Just like they did in the first half, Oman found another goal right at the end of the second half from yet another corner kick routine. Afghanistan keeper Ovays Azizi will not want to look back at his flap which allowed Musallam Mohammed Khamis Akaak the chance to slam home the fifth goal of the match.

Oman hardly got out of first gear throughout the match and never needed to as the gulf in quality between the two teams was so evidently apparent. They will now put their feet up and await the victors between Malaysia and Singapore in Saturday's final where they will rightly start as the firm favourites as well.

