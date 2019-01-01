Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets to face Ghana in the third round

Kenya's national women's team will face the Black Queens in the third round after eliminating Malawi 5-3 on aggregate

Harambee Starlets will face in the third round of the Olympic qualifiers.

The Black Queens thrashed Gabon 5-0 on aggregate following a 2-0 second-leg victory in Accra on Tuesday, while bundled out Malawi after a 5-3 aggregate win.

The first leg will be played in Accra on September 30 with Kenya hosting the return fixture in Nairobi on October 4. The upcoming match provides an opportunity to progress to the penultimate round of qualification.

This is the third time in the past two years Kenya and Ghana will be facing off. Ghana beat Kenya 3-1 at the Women's (Afcon) held in Ghana in 2017 and the two teams then played out a draw in a friendly staged in Nairobi the following year.

Starlets coach David Ouma is confident with full support his side can get the better of Ghana and qualify for the games.

“We proved how good we are against Malawi and I have a strong belief we can also beat Ghana and make it through,” Ouma told Goal.

“All the team needs now is the support of everyone in the country and we promise to do our job.

"Against Malawi, the support we got at home was amazing and we need such going into the Ghana match.”

Africa has one automatic slot in the Olympics with the winner of the tournament set to earn a ticket to Tokyo while the losing finalist will head to a play-off against the second-placed team from the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).