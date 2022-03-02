Michael Olunga scored a goal as Al Duhail thrashed Umm Salal 6-1 in their penultimate Qatar Stars League match of the season.

Olunga started the goal-fest at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium with his 12th-minute opening goal, thanks to an assist from Edmilson Junior.

The effort extended the 27-year-old's dominance at the top of the scoring goal to 24 goals after 19 matches in the Stars League this season.

Sultan Al-Braik doubled the hosts' lead on the stroke of half-time while second-half goals from Edmilson, Rashid Al Abdulla and Abdulrahman Moustafa's double completed the rout.

Olunga was in action for 75 minutes while Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi was replaced five minutes later.

The Kenya star’s goalscoring heroics helped Al Duhail seal the second spot in the Qatari top-flight with 46 points after 21 games, 10 points behind runaway leaders Al Sadd.

After the Emir Cup quarter-final clash against Al Sailiya on Sunday, Olunga will be focused on helping the Red Knights end their 2021-22 season on a winning note when they face Al Ahli on March 10.

He is four goals from equalling his best goal tally in a league season when he scored 28 goals for Kashiwa Reysol in the J1 League during the 2020 season.

The Harambee Stars striker moved to Al Duhail on a three-year contract from Kashiwa in January 2021.

Last season, he was the top scorer in the AFC Champions League with nine goals in six games for Luis Castro's side.