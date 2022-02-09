Olunga at the double as Al Duhail thrash Al Shamal

Michael Olunga extended his dominance as the leading scorer in the Qatar Stars League with a brace in Al Duhail's 4-1 thrashing of Al Shamal.

The Kenya star continued from where he stopped on Saturday after scoring a quick double in his team's 4-0 win over Al Rayyan as he opened the scoring at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Wednesday.

Olunga finished off an assist from Edmilson Junior in the 23rd minute and he gave Luis Castro's side a 3-0 lead with another effort in the 56th minute.

Meanwhile, goals from Nam Tae-Hee and Edmilson Junior gave the hosts a four-goal lead before Egypt's Amjad Attwan grabbed a consolation goal for Al Shamal in added time.

Wednesday's goals extended Olunga's tally to 20 goals after 16 matches for Al Duhail in the Stars League so far in this campaign.

The 29-year-old is the top scorer in the Qatari top-flight while Ghana captain Andre Ayew follows in the second spot with 12 goals for Al Sadd and Algeria's Baghdad Boudjenah who is also Ayew's teammate is level on 11 goals with Egypt's Aymen Hussein in the third place.

Olunga was replaced in the 76th minute of Wednesday's encounter and he will be looking to continue his goalscoring form when Al Duhail host Al Khor in the Emir Cup on February 15.

Luis Castro's side is second in the Stars League table with 39 points after 18 matches, five points behind leaders Al Sadd who still have two games in hand.