Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, says Rooney

The former Red Devils captain believes the Norwegian manager is the right man for the dugout at Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only candidate to take the full-time manager's job at , while also stating he hopes win the over this season.

Solskjaer has revitalised United's form and morale since taking over on a caretaker basis following Jose Mourinho's departure in December.

Although consecutive defeats to in the Premier League and in the have dented their campaign, United have got themselves back into the top-four race and the quarter-finals of the under their former striker.

No decision on a permanent appointment has yet been announced, with boss Mauricio Pochettino still linked with the job, but Rooney thinks Solskjaer is the obvious favourite.

"He has gone in with simplicity and has brought belief back to the fans," United's record goalscorer told talkSPORT.

"He has made the place enjoyable again to go into work every day. The staff around Carrington are enjoying working there again and that does rub off. When you see the staff happy around the players, it makes it a happy environment to work in.



"He is doing a fantastic job and I'm sure he is the only candidate for Manchester United to take that job and it will be great to see him get it and bring some of the players he wants to bring in and keep moving the club forward."

It has been another disappointing Premier League campaign for United overall, with leaders Liverpool 18 points ahead of them and locked in a title fight with champions Manchester City.

Given his United and links, Rooney admits it would be tough to see Jurgen Klopp's side win the trophy.

"It's a great reason to be out of the country when those two are going head to head for the title!" said the DC United man.

"I hope Man City get over the line before Liverpool. I couldn't bear to see them win it, it would be a nightmare for any Evertonian.

"I remember in 2005 they won the Champions League and they're still talking about it now, so it would be another 10 or 15 years of that if they win the title!"