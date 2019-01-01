Olanrewaju Kayode: Gazisehir Gaziantep complete loan move for Shakhtar Donetsk forward

The Nigeria international will compete in the Turkish Super Lig this season after sealing a temporary move

Newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig club Gazisehir Gaziantep have announced the signing of 's Olanrewaju Kayode on a season-long loan from .

Kayode will be aiming to revive his career in after enduring a torrid spell in where he scored just a goal last season.

The 26-year-old played 16 matches for the Miners in the 2018-19 campaign, including 10 games in the Ukrainian .

The former Wien talisman becomes the fifth African star to join Marius Sumudica's team this summer after 's Jean Kana-Biyik, Mali's Souleymane Diarra, duo of Abdul Aziz Tetteh and Raman Chibsah.

Kayode is expected to prove his fitness ahead of Gazisehir Gaziantep's league opening fixture against Victor Moses' on August 19.