Ola Aina: Nigeria defender out until January after sustaining hamstring injury in Torino training

Nigeria defender Ola Aina has been ruled out until January 2023 after sustaining a hamstring injury in training.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Eagles full-back has made 10 appearances for Torino this season and scored in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Udinese in Serie A.

He will, however, not be involved again this year after suffering a hamstring injury while in training on Wednesday in what will be a blow to his club.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Ola Aina finished today's [Wednesday] session early. The first tests have shown a distractive involvement at the level of the left hamstring that will be deepened with further examinations in the coming days,” the club said via a statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Tuttosport, the defender, who can play as a wingback and at right-back, will not be available again this year as he will need between six and eight weeks to recover from the injury.

Aina will be out for games against AC Milan, Bologna, AS Roma and Sampdoria with the January 4 meeting between Torino and Helas Verona the earliest he is likely to be back.

The former Chelsea player has started six of his 10 matches this season, getting high ratings, and Torino coach Ivan Juric will now have to rely on 21-year-old Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singo who has seven Serie A appearances this season.

Aina was not involved in Nigeria’s last assignment in September against Algeria and will also be absent for the Super Eagles’ friendly matches with Costa Rica on November 10 and Portugal seven days later.

The London-born defender honed his skills at the Chelsea academy and made six appearances for the senior team before loan spells at Hull City and Fulham followed.

He made his move to Torino permanent at the start of the 2019-20 season, after spending the previous campaign on loan at the Italian club, where he has made 103 appearances while scoring two goals.

WHAT’S NEXT? Torino, who are in 10th place on the table, host champions Milan, who occupy second spot, on Sunday, hoping to end the Rossoneri’s four-match winning run.