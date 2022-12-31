Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is not ruling out a January transfer move away from EFL Champions outfit Watford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year deal to join the Hornets on November 8, 2021, but he was immediately loaned back to Sparta Rotterdam until the end of the 2021–22 campaign.

However, Watford recalled the Super Eagle from his loan spell but he has since struggled to nail down a starting role for the Championship side. Okoye, who has managed 16 caps for Nigeria, is not ruling out a possible move when the January window opens.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "We'll see what happens. My contract runs until 2027, so anything is possible. Maybe I will be loaned out, or not, I don't know yet. The Eredivisie? Yes, that sounds like something to me," Okoye said as quoted by Voetbal Primeur.

"The clubs in the Netherlands know me well from Sparta and know what they can do with me. We'll see. For now, I'm just focusing completely on Watford and the games we're going to play."

WHAT IS MORE? Okoye is, however, not regretting leaving Sparta for Watford, insisting every goalkeeper who moves to England always faces similar problems.

"Every goalkeeper who goes from the Netherlands to England has some starting problems. I was also told I will have the time and space to adapt to the level and to a new country and new competition so that I can eventually make the move. Some things are different in England than in the Netherlands, just take the physical difference," he said.

"Sports-wise it hasn't worked out as I had hoped, but we're sticking to the plan. No, it's certainly not easy. It's quite tough, I have to tell you very honestly. At Sparta, I played every week and now I'm on the couch, that was something I had to get used to.

"I am still 100 percent behind my transfer because I did well in the Eredivisie and of course could not stay with Sparta forever. I just keep working hard and want to show myself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since returning to Watford at the start of the season, Okoye is yet to make his debut in the Championship. Watford have so far played 25 matches and are placed fifth on the 24-team table with 37 points. Last season, Okoye made 14 Eredivisie appearances for Sparta and kept six clean sheets.

WHAT NEXT FOR OKOYE? He will remain hopeful of getting involved when Watford travel to face Norwich City in a Championship fixture at Carrow Road on Monday.