Okoye applauded by fans for standing up to pitch invader in Sparta Rotterdam abandoned clash

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been commended for standing up against a pitch invader in Friday's Eredivisie game.

Okoye produced a commanding display to stop the hosts from finding the back of the net and he also saved a penalty.

Shortly after he denied Vitesse from scoring from the spot-kick, a fan ran onto the pitch and confronted the Nigeria goalkeeper but the player scared him off.

Okoye went back to the goals after the short drama but he was hit by a bottle which resulted in the suspension of the encounter with Sparta Rotterdam leading by 1-0.

The Royal Dutch Football Association and Sparta Rotterdam have condemned the incident, however, Okoye's reaction to the pitch invasion got Nigerians talking.

A fan called for the 22-year-old to maintain his fine form that saw him make nine key saves in the encounter.

Another fan noted that the Germany-born star showed the 'Naija spirit' in him with that response.

What do you think about the incident and the Nigeria star's reaction?