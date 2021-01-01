Okoth: Home advantage not enough for Simba SC to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from Caf Champions League

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are hopeful of overturning the 4-0 loss they suffered in the first leg

Ronald Okoth believes Simba SC will not make it past Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host Amakhosi on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium hoping to overturn the 4-0 loss suffered in the last meeting. However, the former Sofapaka striker believes it will be tough for Mnyama to get the result they need to qualify to the last four of the annual competition.

"Just because they are having fans cheering them at home will not be enough for them to get past Chiefs," Okoth told Goal on Saturday.

"It will be tough for Simba despite having home ground advantage. Yes, they might win the game, but I doubt if Chiefs will let them score the maximum goals they need to advance.

"I think Simba are as good as out, they conceded many goals in the first leg, and getting back will be a tall order."

Meanwhile, Mnyama coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has stated his players must play like men in order to pick up a meaningful result against Amakhosi.

The Frenchman admitted they are in a tight spot and must respond in a big way if they are to see off Amakhosi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"The challenge is big, the challenge is difficult but we believe nothing is impossible. The match we played on Saturday was a bad one for us and we were on a very bad day," Da Rosa told reporters.

"We did too many mistakes; defensive mistakes specifically and now we are on the wall and if we play like men everything is possible on Saturday.

Article continues below

"We are very committed and determined and as I told the players we have to lift our attitude, be quicker movements, be aggressive, and have high intensity.

"This is the Champions League and we must be committed and determined all through. I want to see that tomorrow from the beginning to the end.

"I am very happy with what I have seen in the training ground because I have seen dynamism and every player has shown me that they want to play. We are simply ready for this game knowing very well how it is a big match and how important it is."