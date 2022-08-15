'Okocha should end retirement to save Manchester United' - Fans celebrate legend's birthday

The Super Eagles legend excited many during his playing time with dribbling skills before retiring 14 years ago

Supporters across Africa have been left united in celebrating the birthday of Nigeria legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

The former Super Eagles captain, who retired 14 years ago, turned 49 on Sunday.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) led in the way in recognising the player, who played 73 times for Nigeria between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 times, with a post on their social media pages titled, "So good they named him twice."

In a post on GOAL Africa Facebook page to celebrate the legend, the fans were also not left behind, with one of them calling on Okocha to come out of retirement and help struggling Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils under new Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, are going through difficult times, having lost their first two matches - 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford and 4-0 against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium.

"I think Okocha should come out of retirement and help save Man United this season," explained Sunny Adeoye Balogun while wishing him a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have showered praise on Okocha, whose dribbling skills during his playing career left many asking for more.

"Happy birthday to one of the best ever playmakers and dribblers of all time," wrote Bayode Ogundana while Benny Talamondjila Shilongo opined: "Happy birthday to Okocha! Best of the best in your entire life!

"You are an inspiration for current young players and fans. God bless you!"

Chavwaluka Musonda wrote: "His name is too nice, they named him twice. Jay Jay!! Happy birthday," while Shittu Habeeb Olayiwola opined: "Augustine Azuka Jay Jay Okocha... he is so good they named him twice... Naija's greatest African Greatest."

"He was so good, they had to name him twice," said Craigy Alick while Mduduzi Sabelo Sholo Mathaba remembered his iconic dance with Sam Allardyce while he was turning out for Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League.

"So good they named him twice, the one and only Jay-Jay Okocha," said Mathaba adding: "That iconic dance at the end with Sam Allardyce doesn't get old."

Chidiebere Ezeanowai wondered why Okocha finished his career without winning the African best player award: "Okocha not winning the African best player of the year even for once, is one of the greatest injustices of the century," he said, adding: "Happy birthday to you."

Okocha played across multiple leagues, starting his career at Enugu Rangers in the Nigerian Professional Football League before moving to Borussia Neunkirchen in Oberliga Sudwest, Germany's third division in 1990.

He ended up featuring in the Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, French Ligue 1, Premier League, EFL Championship, Qatar Stars League, and the Indian Super League before his retirement in 2012.