Okocha one of greatest ever players for Africa, could play with Ronaldinho on bench - Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has described Jay-Jay Okocha as a player who was skillfully gifted and one of the best to have ever come out of Africa.

Gyan heaps praise on Okocha labelling him one of the best

Maintains Okocha was skillfully gifted and a joy to watch

Okocha and Gyan played in the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video posted by SuperSport TV ahead of the resumption of the Premier League on December 26, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is shown a compilation of Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha tearing it up in England during his playing career.

The video shows the skills of Okocha while playing for Bolton Wanderers and it leaves the 37-year-old Gyan unsettled in his seat while watching the action. Gyan, who played in the Premier League for Sunderland, has discussed the effects of Okocha, even claiming he could play while Ronaldinho Gaucho was on the bench.

Okocha and Ronaldinho played alongside each other at Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain from 2001 to 2003.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Hahaha... Jay-Jay [Okocha] is one of the best players Africa has ever produced, his skill scale, and his skill level was out of this world," Gyan told SuperSport TV.

"I remember I was watching him when I was at school, he is one of the greatest players, one of those guys who opened the way for us, those guys who were playing at that time and you could see Ronaldinho on the bench, he was up there, he was one of the best and am happy to see him play, his skill level was great, I saw him in the World Cup with Nigeria."

WHAT IS MORE? Gyan further said how Okocha had turned into a household name and whenever someone visits Nigeria, they must mention his name.

"When you go to Nigeria you talk about Jay-Jay Okocha, even the whole world everybody knows him [laughs], that guy is just crazy, he is crazy when it comes to skills, I think he is one of the best have seen, with the ball on his feet, his technique, and ability," he added.

"I am happy to see him even now, he was very humble, he is the same Jay-Jay Okocha and I am happy to see him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 49-year-old Okocha, managed 73 caps for Nigeria's Super Eagles between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 times, and took part in three World Cups. He played for a host of European clubs among them Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG and Hull City.

WHAT NEXT? Okocha and Gyan are retired footballers and will return to the screens for Premier League action which returns on December 26 after the World Cup break for match analysis.