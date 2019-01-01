Okobi-Okeoghene: Nigeria's looking forward to Women's World Cup next round after beating Germany

After reaching the second round, the Super Falcons midfielder wants to make history in France

Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene says are eagerly aiming to see off when they meet in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The Super Falcons reached the knockout stage through the best third-placed slot, while Die Nationalelf finished as Group B winners with nine points.

The Africans have lost all previous four competitive meetings with the Germans in all major international matches since 1991.

However, the Eskilstuna United midfielder is confident that her side can eliminate the two-time world champions in Grenoble.

"To reach this stage of the competition was really deserving for us because we've worked unitedly to get here," Okobi-Okeoghene told Goal.

"We see and pride ourselves as champions who are determined and ready to make history. It's not going to be easy but we are ready to give everything.

"Yes, I do have some bad memories facing Germany again. I remembered that we lost (8-0) to them in a friendly in 2010. It's about time we pay back with whatever goal margin.

"We've watched the clips of that game (Germany versus ) and I think we've learned a lot from it that will help us.

"As a team, we are looking forward to the next round after beating Germany (on Saturday) because we're here to make history."

At Stade des Alpes, Nigeria will be hoping to become the first African side to win a knockout stage game with a triumph over Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's ladies.