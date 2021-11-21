Okereke propels Venezia to historic win over Barrow’s Bologna

David Okereke was the hero as Venezia secured a 1-0 triumph over Bologna in Sunday’s Serie A encounter.

With that, the Winged Lions have now scored secured their first win over the Red and Blues since 1947.

Heading into the encounter staged at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna were unbeaten in their last three league games, while the hosts had consecutive wins – with their last outing ending in a 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

As expected, it was the hosts who got off to an impressive start, nonetheless, they were unable to unlock the visitors' backline.

Roberto Sariano was the first to have a snap at the Venezia defence but his backheel went straight into the waiting arms of Sergio Romero.

Although the hosts dominated ball possession, they continued to miss clear cut opportunities with Gambia’s Musa Barrow the major culprit.

For the Winged Lions, they were satisfied sitting back while relying on counter attacks to move upward.

Early in the second half, goalkeeper Romero was alert to save a shot from Marko Arnautovic.

At the other end, Ridgeciano Haps had his powerful shot stopped by the opposing defence.

However, Venezia took the lead in the 61st minute when their Nigerian import took advantage of an unexpected rebound inside the box to drill past goalkeeper Marko Skorupski with the assist attributed to Gianluca Busio.

Despite numerous Bologna opportunities, they were unable to equalise as Paolo Zanetti’s team cruised to an important away victory.

After impressing for 80 minutes, Okereke was substituted for Israeli midfielder Dor Peretz with ten minutes left on the clock.

Whereas Morocco international Sofian Kiyine - who is on loan from Lazio - was brought on for Mattia Aramu a minute before the hour mark. Nigeria’s Tyronne Ebuehi remains out of action due to injury.

Gambia’s Barrow was handed a place in the starting XI, however, he was subbed off for Nicola Sansone in the 69th minute. Senegal’s Ibrahima Mbaye was an unused substitute with injury still ruling Kingsley Michael out of action.

Following their away win, Venezia climbed to 15th having garnered 12 points with 12 matches, while Bologna dropped to ninth on the log.