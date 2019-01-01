Okeke's Madrid edge out Osinachi's Tacon in maiden Madrid derby

The Nigeria duo were on parade at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid as the newcomers bowed to the visitors in a maiden city derby

Chidinma Okeke ended up on the winning side as Madrid defeated Osinachi Ohale's CD Tacon 2-1 in Sunday's Madrid derby.

Okeke was in action from start to finish as the visitors built on their fine start to the Spanish Primera Iberdrola with a third win in four top-flight matches.

On her fourth appearance, the 19-year-old put up a fine show as Sara Tui and Bruna Tavares struck five minutes into the match to help Oscar Fernandez's side claim the maximum points.

On the other end, Ohale was solid defensively for Tacon but her contribution could not save David Aznar's side from their first top-flight defeat at home despite Chioma Ubogagu's late strike.

The result means Madrid are fourth on the log with nine points from four games, while Tacon are 14th with three points.

Okeke's Madrid will be aiming to maintain their winning run when they travel to Tenerife in their next fixture on October 13, while Tacon will hope to bounce back at on the same day.