Oghiabekhva, Cisse, Niyolle, Sebati & Letago help Minsk retain Belarus Women's Cup

The five Africans contributed their efforts in Volodymyr Reva's side's journey to clinch the domestic crown for the eighth time

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva, Negede Cisse, Rachel Sebati, Madiba Letago and Alvina Niyolle celebrated a Belarus Women's Cup win after helping Minsk beat Isloch-Rguour 4-0 in Saturday's final.

Minsk went into the contest at the Olimpiysky Stadium as the winners since 2013 and it took Tamila Khimich's strike to break the deadlock for the holders seven minutes from half time.

In the second half, Isloch-Rguour's side's efforts to come back into the match failed to yield any breakthrough before Khimich grabbed her brace to double Minsk's lead in the 79th minute.

Inside added time, Anna Kozyupa and Popova Anastasia struck to guarantee the eighth Belarusian Women's Cup title for Volodymyr Reva's ladies at the Olimpiysky Sports stadium.

Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse, who replaced Shatilenya Polina, was in action for the last 21 minutes, while 's Njolle played for 64 minutes before being taken off for Urazaeva Elvira.

Also involved was 's Oghiabekhva for 87 minutes before being replaced by Tikhon Victoria, while the South African duo of Madiba and Sebati were not dressed for the encounter.

Article continues below

The latest feat means five Africans have secured two titles in the bag this season and will focus on retaining the Belarusian and a maiden Uefa Women's title.​

Having reached the Round of 16 of the European competition, Reva's ladies have been rewarded with a tough battle against last season's finalists and Asisat Oshoala.

They will travel to for the first leg tie with Lluis Cortes' side on October 17 before the reserve fixture two weeks later in Belarus.