Official: Simba SC part ways with Harambee Star Kahata

The talented creative midfielder is open for a new challenge after exiting Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Harambee Star Francis Kahata has confirmed he has officially parted ways with Simba SC ending his two-year stay with the reigning Tanzania Mainland League champions.

The 29-year-old joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Gor Mahia in 2019 and went on to play a vital part for the Tanzanian heavyweights, winning the Community Shield, the Tanzania Cup, and the league title.

However, he has been partially used in the ongoing campaign and was omitted from the league team, and as a result, he remained in the team that was playing in the Caf Champions League and went all the way to the quarters whereby they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs after falling 4-3 on aggregate.

Why is the Kenya midfielder leaving Mnyama?

"We have been negotiating with the Simba management and have reached an agreement to part ways at the expiry of my contract," Kahata told Goal on Thursday.

"After being omitted from the league and Tanzania Cup squad, my main assignment was in the Champions League. After we were eliminated, it means I will not be playing any competitive match for Simba; they will settle my dues for the remainder of my contract.

"I appreciate the chance to play for them and what we have achieved together."

What next for the 29-year-old?

The talented creative midfielder has now set his sights on a new challenge from next season.

"There are many offers that have come my way and I am free to choose where I will be playing," Kahata continued.

"However, I will let my agent handle everything and when time is ripe, I will let my fans and supporters know where I will be playing."

Article continues below

Kahata has confirmed he will be returning to Kenya this weekend. When contacted for comment, Simba official Ally Shatry stated there is no harm in Kahata returning home as he is not being used by the club in the league and was only registered to play Caf Champions League.

"If he has returned home, then it means there will be an agreement between him and coach Gomes [Didier], because as you know the player’s name was removed from the league list and instead placed in the Champions League campaign," Shatry told Goal.

"So, the coach may allow him to return home for a break as we are currently not participating in the Champions League, and we are left with the league and the FA Cup alone and he is not serving us, but in relation to contract issues, I have not received official information from my senior officials."