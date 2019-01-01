'Of course it's a good idea' - Leonardo's return to PSG backed by Pastore

Reports suggest the Brazilian will be heading back to Parc des Princes following his recent departure from a role at AC Milan

Leonardo would do ‘great things’ if he returns to as sporting director, according to the club’s former midfielder Javier Pastore.

After stepping down from his role as sporting director of , reports continue to suggest that Leonardo will soon make a return to PSG.

Such news is music to the ears of Pastore, who worked alongside the Brazilian executive between 2011 and 2013 in the French capital.

"He's a super-intelligent guy, who speaks countless languages," Pastore, who left PSG to join last summer, told France Football magazine. "Because of that, he can handle the arrival of any player in the squad.

“He did just that at PSG, he changed a club, a team, in such a short time and made them very strong. I talked a lot with him and these discussions helped me when I wasn’t feeling good. He’s present at any time and in any situation.”

Leonardo’s previous tenure at the Parisian club ended in difficult circumstances in 2013 when he was banned for nine months after being accused of pushing a referee at the end of a match versus Valenciennes in which Thiago Silva was sent off. The suspension was overturned in July 2014, however, he had already tendered his resignation at the conclusion of the previous campaign.

His career as a sporting director re-started with Milan in 2018, working under the ownership of US hedge fund Elliott Management. Their attempts to stabilise the club following severe financial mismanagement are set to step up for the forthcoming campaign, leading to a change of personnel in key positions.

Considering the nature of his exit from PSG, there could be some hesitation over the re-appointment of the Brazilian, but Pastore has no doubt this would be a great move for his former side.

"Of course it's a good idea,” Pastore continued. “Leo knows very well and that's an important point: he was the first to come to the club at a crucial time, he was the one who managed everything with Nasser [Al-Khelaifi, PSG president].

“They know each other very well and understand what the club needs to progress and make a big step in Europe. Leo has a lot of talent. This would be an excellent opportunity and a turning point for PSG.

"If he comes, he will do great things, and I especially hope that he will be able to accomplish this important aim in Europe, which would be a fantastic thing for all Paris Saint-Germain fans."