Oduor's Barnsley beat Norwich City to advance in FA Cup

The Harambee Star was not engaged in the game that his teammates dominated and picked a victory that pushed them to the next round

Clarke Oduor’s Barnsley needed a goal from Callum Styles to see off and book a place in the fifth round of the .

Styles won the man of the match award as his effort powered the Reds to the fifth round for the first time in eight years. Oduor’s side will now face either side or Luton who are yet to play their fixture.

Barnsley were dominant as Norwich struggled after manager Daniel Farke made five changes to the team that previously played against .

More teams

Cauley Woodrow and Romal Palmer were the first to ask Norwich stopper Tim Krul questions with low drives in the early moment of the first half. Again, in the 23rd minute, Krul had to be alert as he saved a header from Michal Helik after a short corner was initiated by the hosts.

A good combination between Dominik Frieser and Alex Mowatt saw Callum Brittain being sent through on goal but his cross could not be connected by Styles. The English forward saw his second attempt being stopped after he had collected a pass from Brittain.

Norwich registered their first attempt on goal in the 38th minute when Alex Aarons struck fiercely from 30 yards but the ball flew narrowly over the bar.

Oduor’s side broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Styles connected to a cross from Brittain and fired a low strike into the bottom corner.

The changes which saw Oliver Skipp and Emi Buendi introduced saw Norwich become lively but in the end, they were unable to get a goal as a result of their resurgence.

The Harambee Star did not feature at all as he continues to find playtime hard to come by even in the league’s assignments.

Barnsley XI: Collins (GK), Sibbick (Sollbauer, 64), Helik, Andersen, Brittain, Palmer (Kane, 46), Mowatt, Styles, Frieser (Schmidt, 79), Woodrow (Miller, 79), Adeboyejo (Chaplin, 57).

Article continues below

Unused subs: Walton, Sollbauer, Moon, Omar, Oduor.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley (c), Gibson, Sorensen, Tettey (Skipp, 63), Rupp (Vrancić, 77), Hernandez (Buendia, 64), Dowell (Martin, 77), Placheta, Hugill (Omotoye, 65).

Unused subs: Barden, Mumba, Omobamidele.