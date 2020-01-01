Odisha FC assistant coach Jacobo Varela - Chennaiyin are similar to us

Josep Gombau’s assistant Jacobo Varela is not worried about the pitch at the Kalinga stadium...

A confident Odisha FC will look to register their second win in Bhubaneswar when they take on in their 11th match of the season on Monday.

Josep Gombau’s side had beaten last week in their first-ever match at the Kalinga Stadium and the team will hope to emulate a similar performance against Chennaiyin.

Speaking about the team’s preparation, assistant coach Jacobo Varela said, “We have created a lot of chances. Of course, we have to score more goals. Going forward we have to be confident. Defensively we have to improve. It is not that we are conceding many goals. Under coach Josep Gombau we are trying to improve our loopholes. We will go for a win.”

The Kalinga Stadium pitch was not up to the mark in Odisha’s last match against Jamshedpur. When asked if the ground condition will be a challenge for the team, Varela said, “I keep on talking to colleagues and other ground staffs. They are trying their best. Same happened for Jamshedpur in their first season. It is what it is. The pitch is a bit soft but that is fine. It was just the first match. Hopefully tomorrow the pitch will be better so that we can play well.”

Varela was all praise for opposition Chennaiyin and mentioned that Odisha cannot afford to take them lightly.

“They had changed the coach and the first thing which has changed is that they are scoring goals. They have scored seven goals in the last three matches. But they are also conceding. They are doing some things very similar to what they were doing before. They are strong in attack as well as in the defence. So I am sure it won't be an easy game. We are a very similar team and I am sure it will be a tough match for us.”