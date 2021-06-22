Ochewechi Oche: Nigeria star confirms Simba SC after his signature

The 19-year-old revealed he has been approached by the Msimbazi after their Champions League fixture against Plateau United earlier this year

Nigeria midfielder Ochewechi Oche has confirmed Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC are keen to acquire his services.

The towering player, who turns out for Nigerian side Plateau United, has revealed the Msimbazi giants approached him and is currently discussing a possible transfer with his manager.

“Simba have been looking for me since we finished the second game of the Caf Champions League in Tanzania, they told me at the end of the season we will have a conversation and already everything about the transfer is being handled by my manager, who told me they are in talks,” Oche said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“For me it is not a problem to join Simba as it is a good and big team for Africa, so if everything goes well I am ready to join Simba.”

And the player's manager, Kunle Soname, also confirmed he was in talks with Simba but remained tight-lipped on the progress made.

“I'm in talks with Simba where the officials have told me they are ready to sign my player but they have told me they are waiting until the end of their league season,” Soname told the same portal.

“For me and the player it is a good thing to be in talks with one of the biggest teams in Africa and we will be happy to complete this deal.”

Plateau United spokesperson Albert Dakup also said they have been following the Tanzanian League closely as they have received an offer for their midfielder from a host of clubs, including Simba.

“I know the league is not over there, we have been closely following the Tanzanian league because it has been very competitive especially for teams fighting for the title including Simba, Yanga SC and Azam FC,” Dakup said.

“Regarding [Ochowechi], what I know is that we have received offers from many teams despite the fact Simba's been referred to much but there are many clubs that need to find him.

"I can not tell you about the offer of Simba but just know we have received an offer.”

Simba are currently on course to win the league title four a fourth successive season and will wrap it up if they win their next two matches against Mbeya City and Yanga.