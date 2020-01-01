Nyoni: Simba SC defender rewards young fan's loyalty with jersey

The Taifa Stars defender has also promised to buy the boy a bicycle to use for school

Simba SC defender Erasto Nyoni has given his young fan a jersey to reward his loyalty.

The youngster was pictured with a t-shirt printed with the player's name on his back with the number 18. The pictures went viral and the 30-year-old Taifa Stars international promised to buy him one, and on July 30, he honoured his promise.

"Erasto Nyoni has awarded his fan Jumanne Ulimwengu with a jersey," Simba SC confirmed on their social media platforms.

"A couple of weeks ago, the youngster was shown by Azam TV with a t-shirt which was printed the player's name and number.

"After rewarding him with the jersey, Jumanne requested Nyoni to also buy him a bicycle to help him get to school, and the defender promised to buy him that as well."

The defender is expected to line up for Wekundu wa Msimbazi on Sunday against Namungo FC in the final.

The Msimbazi-based side is aiming at completing a double this season after winning the Mainland League.

Simba defeated Yanga SC 4-1 in the semi-final to advance to the finals where they will play Namungo, who narrowly defeated Sahare All-Stars by a solitary goal in another semi-final.

Having won the league, the Sven Vandenbroeck-led side will play in the Caf next season.

As a result, Namungo FC are set to represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup even without kicking a ball in the FA Cup final.

The winner of the domestic Cup usually gets full rights to play in Africa's second-tier club competition, but Simba are already in a continental competition, the runner-up gets the berth.

This will be the first time for the club to play in a continental assignment in their competition. Last season, Azam FC, who won the FA Cup, and KMC, who finished fourth on the league table, played in the Confederation Cup.

By the time, Tanzania had accumulated 18 points in the continental standings and were placed in 12th position, and as a result, were eligible to field four teams - two in the Champions League and two for the second-tier competition.

Namungo managed to finish the league in the fourth position behind Simba, Yanga SC and Azam FC.

Sunday FA Cup final will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.