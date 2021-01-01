Nyika: Yanga SC should follow Simba SC's footsteps in Caf Champions League

The former Jangwani giants’ official calls on the team to borrow a leaf from their Msimbazi rivals if they qualify for Caf football

Yanga SC have been challenged to mirror what their Mainland Premier League rivals Simba SC have done to reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Msimbazi giants were knocked out of the inter-club competition after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, losing the first leg 4-0 in Johannesburg before winning the return leg 3-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

While admitting they were happy to see their rivals eliminated, former Yanga Competition Committee boss Hussein Nyika has admitted they still have to borrow a thing or two from how Simba are managed if they are to conquer Africa in the coming season.

Nyika believes Simba have defended their honour by making sure they did not lose at home and went further to urge Yanga to learn from them should they get a ticket to continental football next season.

“I have seen our compatriots [Simba] did not lose at home this season, this is a very good record for them that makes them protect their dignity. What I have found out is Simba are one and the same thing, they do not discriminate when it comes to protecting the dignity of their club,” Nyika told MwanaSpoti as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Here my fellow Yanga players must learn from this even if they do hate Simba, they should learn a thing or two from their achievements and also set a bar for themselves.

“My fellow Yanga, we need to be realistic and also have goals in what we want to win and our plans should be managed properly and if we get a ticket back to the continental scene then we can use Simba as a starting point for self-assessment.”

Nyika was impressed with the fact Simba fans stood out with their team even after failing to overturn the first leg defeat insisting such a gesture will keep the team together for many seasons to come.

“There are times when the fans put a lot of pressure on the players and forget that their arrival on the field is to strengthen the team and not to bring them down, but Simba fans were on par with their players and helped them to score those three goals,” Nyika continued.

“They [fans] cheered for a long time but what impressed me was at the end of the game they all congratulated their players which makes the player feel he is worth more to fight for his team even when they play next time.”

Simba have now shifted focus to retaining the league and domestic cup titles and are currently neck to neck with Yanga as they are sitting joint top of the 18-team table with 61 points, though the latter have played four more matches.