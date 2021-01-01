Nyayo Stadium approved by Caf, Uganda's Nakivubo still banned

Tanzania will rely on the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam to host their international matches

Caf has approved Kenya's Nyayo Stadium to host international matches.

The facility had been closed for renovation but was re-opened in 2020. Several matches had been played there including the friendly matches between the hosts and Zambia, South Sudan, and Tanzania.

The Bright Stars also hosted Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, whereby the hosts won by a solitary goal.

However, Caf had not confirmed whether the stadium will be used for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers alongside the Moi International Sports Centre Stadium, Kasarani.

No other stadium was approved for Tanzania, meaning they will only be using the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

For Uganda, Nakivubo is still banned meaning they will play their matches at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

Kenya will start their campaign to Qatar in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a home game against local rivals Uganda.

The two neighbours will meet in the 'Migingo Derby' on either June 5 or 6 at Kasarani.

The Cranes and Harambee Stars were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda as well with the top team qualifying for the third qualifying round.

The second match for Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's charges will be away to Rwanda on either the 12th or 13th of the same month.

The East Africans will then have to wait until September 3 or 4 to make a trip to West Africa to play Mali.

Kenya will be hoping to have a better campaign after failing to make it to Cameroon, host of the Africa Cup of Nations finals. In Group G, Kenya finished third with seven points while Egypt and Comoros made it to the finals.

The Pharaohs had 13 points from the six matches played with the islanders managing nine. Togo finished at the bottom of the group with two points.

Uganda and Tanzania also failed to qualify for the biennial competition.

Harambee Stars fixtures

Kenya vs Uganda - June 5/6

Rwanda vs Kenya - June 12/13

Mali vs Kenya - Sept. 3/4

Kenya vs Mali - Sept. 6/7

Uganda vs Kenya - Oct. 6/7

Kenya vs Rwanda - Oct. 11/12