NXGN win inspires Melchie Dumornay to land ‘more titles’ after topping best youngster list alongside Jude Bellingham

Melchie Dumornay has spoken of how being named winner of the NXGN 2022 awards has inspired her to push on to the next level.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dumornay was named top of the GOAL NXGN 2022 list last March after stand-out performances for her country and an electric start to European club football with Reims. The midfielder told The Telegraph how the award has inspired her and how the winner of the men's award, Jude Bellingham, had been in touch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dumornay told The Telegraph: “I felt really honoured to receive that prize and I was grateful to Jude Bellingham because he congratulated me personally. It gives me more hunger to win more titles, more ambition, more energy, to always push the limits and try to do more.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 2023 promises to be a big year for Dumornay as she transfers to Lyon in the summer. On the international front, her Haiti team are still in contention for qualification for their first-ever World Cup and are currently in play-off action in New Zealand.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUMORNAY? After a 4-0 win over Senegal in Auckland on Saturday, Dumornay and her compatriots prepare for a huge showdown with Chile at the same venue on Wednesday. The winners will return Down Under in July for this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.