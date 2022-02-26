Nwakaeme's last-minute penalty secures Trabzonspor win in five-goal thriller

Anthony Nwakaeme scored a last-minute penalty for Trabzonspor to secure a 3-2 victory over Kayserispor in a Turkish Super Lig match on Friday.

The Nigeria international continued from where he stopped on Sunday after ending his five-game goal drought with a brace in a 4-0 win against Alanyaspor.

After conceding two first-half goals with Senegal striker Mame Thiam doubling Kayserispor's lead in the stoppage time of the first half, Trabzonspor staged a dramatic comeback with three goals in the second 45 minutes.

Nwakaeme laid the assist for Djaniny to equalise for Trabzonspor in the 59th minute, 10 minutes after Edin Visca halved the deficit at the Medical Park Stadium.

With the game heading towards a draw, the Super Eagles forward rose up to the occasion for Abdullah Avci's side with a late match-winning goal from the penalty spot in the 99th minute of stoppage time.

The effort was the 32-year-old's ninth league goal of the season after 21 appearances.

Meanwhile, the victory extended Trabzonspor's lead at the summit of the Super Lig table to 66 points after 27 matches but Nwakaeme rued the team's slow start to the encounter.

“We didn't start well, but as I said last week. We will not stop fighting until the trophy rises in our hands,” Nwakaeme said, per Fotomac.

“Kayserispor started the game well, but what matters beyond the beginning is the end. We finished well too. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Next up for Nwakaeme and his Trabzonspor teammates, is a Turkish Cup quarter-final match against Antalyaspor on Tuesday before facing Fenerbahce in the league on March 6.