Nuno Mendes ruled out for months! PSG dealt severe blow with defender to undergo surgery on hamstring injury in Finland

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Nuno Mendes will undergo surgery on a hamstring injury that will keep him out for four months.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old ruptured his hamstring in July and has not played since. Now, according to the club's X page, formerly Twitter, the left-back is now set to go under the knife on Friday in Finland. The tweet adds the Portugal international, who joined PSG permanently from Sporting Lisbon in 2022 after a season-long loan spell, is likely to be out for around four months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunes was the French side's Young Player of the Year in 2022-23 and will be missed by manager Luis Enrique. The Paris outfit allowed Juan Bernat to join Benfica on loan for the season, leaving them with Lucas Hernandez as their sole recognised left-back. This news comes at a time when Kylian Mbappe is currently nursing an ankle injury, although this issue is not a serious one.

WHAT NEXT? PSG take on Clermont Foot on Saturday in Ligue 1, followed by Newcastle United in the Champions League on October 4. After Mendes' surgery, he will undergo rehab as he seeks to return to action as soon as possible.