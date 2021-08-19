Nuno gives update on Man City target Kane after Tottenham lose in Europa League Conference League

The Spurs captain wasn't part of the squad against Pacos de Ferreira as he continues to be linked with a move to Etihad Stadium

Nuno Espirito Santo gave an update on Manchester City target Harry Kane after seeing his Tottenham side lose in their opening Europa Conference League outing.

Kane wasn't involved in Spurs first Premier League game of the new season against City last weekend, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Son Heung-min goal, and the manager also decided against using him in continental competition on Thursday.

The north London outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira in his absence this time around, and the Portuguese manager was forced to field questions on the club captain's future once again after the match.

What's been said?

Goal has reported that City are hoping to sign Kane before the summer transfer window closes , but Nuno says he is training as normal with Tottenham with a view to getting back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Asked if he could shed any new light on the 28-year-old's situation after the Pacos game, the Spurs boss told reporters: "He trained today. He trained with the group of players that stayed in England.

"He trained well and he is going to train tomorrow and when we return he will join all the players and work as the group and Harry in it."

Will Kane leave Spurs?

It has been reported that City are readying a £150 million ($204m) bid for Kane, whose current contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not due to expire until 2024.

The striker admitted last season that he wouldn't hesitate to leave Spurs if he felt he couldn't achieve his silverware goals while on their books, and it has been suggested that he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with club chairman Daniel Levy that he can seal a transfer if a suitable offer comes in.

City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed the Premier League champions' interest in Kane , but has also insisted he is prepared to continue the season with just Gabriel Jesus to call upon as a natural forward if a deal cannot be agreed between the two parties.

Nuno on Scarlett and Romero

The Spurs manager also gave his assessment of Dane Scarlett's performance against Pacos after giving the 17-year-old striker his first competitive start for Tottenham.

"He's young. He's very young. He has talent," he said. "As a team we should have made more chances for him, we didn't finish the actions, we didn't make too many offensive situations for him to be able to even shoot on goal. That's our responsibility.

"For Dane, it was good. The point when he realises he's playing and he has to leave the game, he has to be faster on his decisions and his movement. With tough centre-halves on his back, it's difficult.

"So there's things we have to improve and we'll work on it. We honestly believe there's a lot of potential there and we have to develop and improve it."

He went on to insist that summer signing Cristian Romero will settle in quickly at Tottenham despite an unconvincing debut at the Capital do Móvel Municipal Stadium.

Article continues below

"We need to be patient with all the players because the Premier League," he added on the ex-Atalanta defender. "When a player changes country we need to realise that we need to support him.

"But honestly I think with the quality and talent that Romero has his adaptation will be very fast."

Further reading